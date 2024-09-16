Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 39,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
FOA opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Finance of America Companies has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $16.00.
Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
