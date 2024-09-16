Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 39,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Finance of America Companies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Finance of America Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

FOA opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Finance of America Companies has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $16.00.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

