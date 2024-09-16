Financial Life Advisors Has $218,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,742,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,512,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,598,000 after purchasing an additional 167,836 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,732,000 after buying an additional 4,513,620 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,847,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,495,000 after buying an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,398,000 after buying an additional 830,796 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $29.62 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $29.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

