Financial Life Advisors Has $5.50 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Life Advisors lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.44 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.13.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.