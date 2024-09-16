Financial Life Advisors Sells 41,819 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,819 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,550,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 28,667 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $91.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $84.41. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

