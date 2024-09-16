Financial Perspectives Inc Acquires 217 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
