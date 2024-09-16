Financial Perspectives Inc Sells 1,909 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Perspectives Inc reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,557,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $475.34 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $470.09 and its 200-day moving average is $457.36.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

