Financial Perspectives Inc Sells 751 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Financial Perspectives Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 5.1% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $569.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $609.15. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

