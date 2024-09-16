Financial Perspectives Inc Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Financial Perspectives Inc trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 1.7% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $196,694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,879 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,910 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 866.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $169.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.92. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $118.39 and a 52-week high of $181.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

