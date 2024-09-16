Financial Review: Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) versus Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Bank, N.A. and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Bank, N.A. 29.77% N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 12.00% 4.31% 0.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trinity Bank, N.A. and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Bank, N.A. $24.78 million 3.61 $8.02 million $7.14 11.62 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $220.69 million 2.31 $37.67 million $0.75 15.71

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Bank, N.A.. Trinity Bank, N.A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

65.5% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Trinity Bank, N.A. has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Trinity Bank, N.A. pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Trinity Bank, N.A. pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trinity Bank, N.A. and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus target price of $11.13, suggesting a potential downside of 5.56%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than Trinity Bank, N.A..

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Trinity Bank, N.A. on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit. The company also offers cash management, internet and mobile banking, remote capture, CD ROM delivery, foreign and domestic wire transfer, and bill pay services, as well as ATM or Visa check cards, merchant cards, and debit cards. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. Further, the company provides automated teller machines; telephone, internet, and mobile banking services; and ACH and wire transfers, cash management, positive pay, and remote deposit capture services. It operates full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

