First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.75

Shares of First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 50071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

First Pacific Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

First Pacific Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

