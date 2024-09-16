First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.05

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.05 and last traded at $90.84, with a volume of 18916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.27.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
