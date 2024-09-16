First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.05

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.05 and last traded at $90.84, with a volume of 18916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.27.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

