First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the August 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FV opened at $56.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,070,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 556,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 538,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 405,129 shares during the period.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

