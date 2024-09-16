First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the August 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FV opened at $56.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $59.85.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
