First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,695 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,869.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 783,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 770,283 shares in the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,551,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 706,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 551,897 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $60.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

