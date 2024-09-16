First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 27,092 shares.The stock last traded at $126.85 and had previously closed at $126.76.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.