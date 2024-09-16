First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 27,092 shares.The stock last traded at $126.85 and had previously closed at $126.76.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 24.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

