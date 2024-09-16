First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.19% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $71.08 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

