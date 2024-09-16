Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Trading 3.9% Higher

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.02 and last traded at $100.36. Approximately 121,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,415,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Five Below by 1,842.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

