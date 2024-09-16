Flare Price Down 1.2% This Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Flare has a market cap of $700.22 million and $2.93 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flare alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000076 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,488,990,945 coins and its circulating supply is 48,287,942,981 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,520,337,001.89372 with 48,287,942,981.27829 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01464964 USD and is down -5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,087,825.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.