Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Holdings Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 212.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,874 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 526.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN opened at $83.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

