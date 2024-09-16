Foundry Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,708 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836,434 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of IJH opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
