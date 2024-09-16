Foundry Financial Group Inc. Invests $6.51 Million in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,508,000. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foundry Financial Group Inc. owned 1.11% of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JTEK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96,172 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,584.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,431,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,786,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF stock opened at $66.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The firm has a market cap of $562.73 million, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

