Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Bcwm LLC

Bcwm LLC lessened its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,663 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $125.13 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $145.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of -50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.99.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

