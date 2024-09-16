Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.30

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.30 and last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 6255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

