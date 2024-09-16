Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.35

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.35 and last traded at $54.67, with a volume of 99284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $658.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,839,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,363,000 after purchasing an additional 107,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 761,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 119.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after purchasing an additional 186,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 291,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

