Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) Insider Sells £102,500 in Stock

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) insider James Henry Barder sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54), for a total transaction of £102,500 ($134,039.49).
Futura Medical Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of LON FUM opened at GBX 37 ($0.48) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.24. Futura Medical plc has a 52-week low of GBX 23.28 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £111.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3,700.00 and a beta of 1.25.
Futura Medical Company Profile
