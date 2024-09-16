FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $317.84

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 317.84 ($4.16) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18), with a volume of 64040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328 ($4.29).

FW Thorpe Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 354.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 366.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £375.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,794.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.52.

FW Thorpe Company Profile

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Further Reading

