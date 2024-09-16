Gala Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $593.02 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $593.02 million and approximately $48.30 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,680,941,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,656,781,735 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

