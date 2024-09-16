GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $86.91 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.35.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

