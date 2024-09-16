Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in August

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 611.0 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of GVDBF traded up $222.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5,335.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,857.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,599.19. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $3,061.00 and a 12-month high of $5,335.00.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

