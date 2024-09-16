Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Global Self Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

NASDAQ:SELF opened at $5.18 on Monday. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

