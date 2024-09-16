Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Up 51.2% in August

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SELF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.21. 24,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,063. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

About Global Self Storage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is currently 152.64%.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

