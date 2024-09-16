Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.60

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 93036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 277.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 268,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 197,101 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

