Gonzalez David Angulo Acquires 20,000 Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) CEO Gonzalez David Angulo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,783.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SCYNEXIS Stock Up 2.7 %

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 366.09% and a negative return on equity of 57.41%. Research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 526,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,448,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 129,284 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,237,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

