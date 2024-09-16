Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 28,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GTIM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.94. 6,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,969. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

