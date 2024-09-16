GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get GoPro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoPro

GoPro Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $202.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. GoPro has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 42.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. GoPro’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in GoPro by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,677,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 197,046 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.