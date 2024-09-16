Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $986,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 23,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $152.31 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

