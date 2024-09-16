Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MEM opened at $30.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.90. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $31.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Profile

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

