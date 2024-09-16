Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of MEM opened at $30.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.90. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $31.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.
Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Profile
