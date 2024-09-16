Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intel by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after buying an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Intel by 86.2% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

