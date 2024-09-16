Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,797,000 after buying an additional 718,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,517,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,950,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,274,000 after buying an additional 102,330 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,235,000 after buying an additional 235,496 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 884,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.79.
Oshkosh Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $100.37 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.54.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oshkosh Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.
Oshkosh Profile
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
