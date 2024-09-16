Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 51.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 549,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,648,000 after buying an additional 185,797 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 30.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in State Street by 1.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,912,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $83.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $87.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

