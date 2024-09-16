Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 905 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 445,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PICK opened at $38.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11.

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

