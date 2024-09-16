Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

Griffin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of GFM stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £278.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,533.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Griffin Mining has a one year low of GBX 77.20 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 167 ($2.18).

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

