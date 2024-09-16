Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.
Griffin Mining Stock Performance
Shares of GFM stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £278.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,533.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Griffin Mining has a one year low of GBX 77.20 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 167 ($2.18).
