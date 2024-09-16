Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. Buys 3,474 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISV. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,109,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,395,000 after purchasing an additional 649,857 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,637,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 955,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after buying an additional 357,775 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 692,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 334,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,759,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

