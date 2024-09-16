Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Up 45.7% in August

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Guardion Health Sciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GHSI opened at $9.91 on Monday. Guardion Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a market cap of $12.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 73.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Guardion Health Sciences Dividend Announcement

About Guardion Health Sciences

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Guardion Health Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -124.38%.

(Get Free Report)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported dietary supplements and medical foods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers GlaucoCetin, a dietary supplement to support mitochondrial function with additional antioxidants to help reduce oxidative stress and increase blood flow throughout the body for enhanced eye support and ocular health; and Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.