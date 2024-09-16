Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17. 2,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 71,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gyre Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Gyre Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $41,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.