Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Lowered to $35.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s current price.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.11. 4,299,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,562,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

