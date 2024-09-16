Harvard Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,572 shares during the quarter. Light & Wonder makes up approximately 9.2% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned about 1.60% of Light & Wonder worth $151,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder stock opened at $111.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average is $100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $112.97.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LNW has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

