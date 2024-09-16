HashAI Price Up 6.9% This Week (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. HashAI has a market cap of $41.49 million and approximately $164,429.68 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HashAI has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI launched on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00050854 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $190,784.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

