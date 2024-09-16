Hassell Wealth Management LLC Buys 25,583 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after buying an additional 625,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,592,000 after buying an additional 1,973,177 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

