Hassell Wealth Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 338,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 4.0% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. RF&L Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

