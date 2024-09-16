HC Wainwright Boosts Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Price Target to $45.00

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

SMMT opened at $31.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.56 and a beta of -0.99. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,095,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,081,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 128,934 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 53,774 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

